Bateman missed Wednesday's practice with an illness.
Coach John Harbaugh said Bateman may return to practice as soon as Thursday. He'll likely be fine for Sunday's game against the Rams, with Odell Beckham and Nelson Agholor the top candidates for added playing time in the unlikely event Bateman doesn't end up playing.
More News
-
Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Held in check by Chargers•
-
Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Logs full practice Thursday•
-
Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Not worried about injury•
-
Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Injures foot but should be fine•
-
Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Maximizes one catch in win•
-
Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Catches two passes in loss•