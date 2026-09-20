Bateman caught seven of nine targets for 88 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-17 loss to New Orleans.

With Zay Flowers (hamstring) unavailable, Bateman stepped up as Lamar Jackson's top downfield option and hauled in a 22-yard TD just before halftime, giving the Ravens a 14-3 lead. The veteran wideout made a mental error that may have cost his team the game, however -- on Baltimore's final possession as they were looking to tie it up, he cut a route short and saw Jackson's pass attempt sail over his head for a game-ending interception. Flowers could be back as soon as next week, which would relegate Bateman to a supporting role again for a Week 3 road trip to Dallas.