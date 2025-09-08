Bateman brought in two of four targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 41-40 loss to the Bills.

It was a disappointing outing for Bateman in such a high-scoring affair, but he did manage to finish second in targets amongst Baltimore receiving options. The 2021 first-round selection posted a career best 45-756-9 receiving line for the Ravens in 2024, so there is hope that the No. 2 wideout can produce better numbers than what we saw in Sunday's loss. Bateman's next opportunity to cash in that potential comes in a home matchup against the Browns next Sunday.