Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Finishes with two receptions Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bateman brought in two of four targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 41-40 loss to the Bills.
It was a disappointing outing for Bateman in such a high-scoring affair, but he did manage to finish second in targets amongst Baltimore receiving options. The 2021 first-round selection posted a career best 45-756-9 receiving line for the Ravens in 2024, so there is hope that the No. 2 wideout can produce better numbers than what we saw in Sunday's loss. Bateman's next opportunity to cash in that potential comes in a home matchup against the Browns next Sunday.
More News
-
Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Ravens sign to three-year extension•
-
Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Impressive effort in playoff loss•
-
Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Early TD sparks offense•
-
Ravens' Rashod Bateman: In line for No. 1 role•
-
Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Leading receiver in comfortable win•
-
Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Minimal usage in blowout•