Bateman said on Wednesday that his surgically-repaired foot feels "99 percent" healthy, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official website reports.

Bateman had Lisfranc surgery last season and started training camp on the PUP list. He was activated on Aug. 9 and progressed to 11-on-11 work and team drills just last week. "I feel good. I feel strong," Bateman said. "I'm better than I was during OTAs. I'm making good progress so far." As long as his foot returns to full health, Bateman is arguably the Ravens' most talented wideout. He, Zay Flowers, and Odell Beckham should be fixtures in three-wide sets, with veteran Nelson Agholor subbing in as the WR4.