Bateman (foot) brought in four of five targets for 42 yards in the Ravens' 23-20 win over the Browns on Sunday.

Bateman led the Ravens in receptions in his return from a two-game absence due to a foot injury, and he also shared the team lead in receiving yardage with Devin Duvernay. Now that the second-year wideout seems to be back to full health, he'll aim to make a bigger impact in a Week 8 Thursday night road showdown against the Buccaneers.