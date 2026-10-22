Bateman (shoulder) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

A limited practice participant to begin the week after he exited this past Sunday's loss to the Browns due to the shoulder issue, Bateman cleared up any concern about his health by taking every rep during Thursday's session. While he'll be ready to play Sunday versus the Bengals, Bateman's standing as the No. 2 wideout on the depth chart behind Zay Flowers could be threatened after rookie Ja'Kobi Lane produced well in his return from injured reserve last week, logging four catches for 40 yards on five targets.