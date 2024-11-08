Bateman brought in six of eight targets for 54 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens' 35-34 win over the Bengals on Thursday night.

Bateman tied Mark Andrews for the team lead in receptions while setting the pace in targets. Bateman also snapped a two-game touchdown drought with a five-yard grab in the fourth quarter that snapped a 28-28 tie. The fourth-year wideout has been delivering the most consistent production since his rookie 2021 campaign, and he'll head into a pivotal Week 11 road matchup against the Steelers on Sunday, Nov. 17 with a 31-501-4 line on 47 targets across his first 10 games.