default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Bateman (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Thursday's game against the Bengals.

The Ravens listed Bateman as a full practice participant Wednesday for the first time since he sprained his ankle back in Week 10. He'll return from a two-game absence to face one of the NFL's worst defenses, albeit on a cold night in Baltimore while playing for a Ravens offense that doesn't seem to have its usual spark.

More News