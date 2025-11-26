Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Good to go
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bateman (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Thursday's game against the Bengals.
The Ravens listed Bateman as a full practice participant Wednesday for the first time since he sprained his ankle back in Week 10. He'll return from a two-game absence to face one of the NFL's worst defenses, albeit on a cold night in Baltimore while playing for a Ravens offense that doesn't seem to have its usual spark.
More News
-
Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Limited at Tuesday's practice•
-
Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Churns out full practice•
-
Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Estimated as limited in practice•
-
Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Out Week 12, could be back Week 13•
-
Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Still not practicing•
-
Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Another DNP on Thursday•