Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Heads into Year 6 with Ravens

As the coming season approaches, Bateman is projected to start at WR for the Ravens alongside Zay Flowers, Clifton Brown of the team's official site reports.

Bateman is coming off a 2025 regular season in which his production was hampered by injuries and tapered off to 19 catches on 38 targets for 224 yards and two TDs in 13 games. Assuming improved health this year, the 2021 first-rounder -- who recorded a 45/756/9 receiving line in 2024 -- is a bounce-back candidate in new offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle's attack. Next in line on Baltimore WR depth chart beyond Flowers and Bateman are returnees Devontez Walker and LaJohntay Wester, as well as rookie draftees Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt.