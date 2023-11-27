Bateman caught two of five targets for 21 yards in Sunday's win over the Chargers.

Bateman's usage ticked up in Baltimore's first game without Mark Andrews (ankle), but his production remained stagnant as he was held under 30 yards for the fourth consecutive week. Bateman has played over 80 percent of Baltimore's offensive snaps over the last two weeks, so his role is solidified. However, Bateman continues to struggle to convert those snaps into bankable fantasy production. He has a catch rate of just 55.6 percent, which is in the 30th percentile among receivers. Baltimore is on a bye in Week 13 before returning to action against the Rams on Dec. 10.