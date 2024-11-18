Bateman caught two passes for 30 yards on five targets in Sunday's loss to the Steelers.

Baltimore's passing game had trouble getting in rhythm Sunday as Lamar Jackson had his least efficient game of the season. Bateman still drew a reasonable number of targets but his numbers suffered nonetheless. However, Bateman is having a career year with personal bests in yards and touchdowns with six games to go. Next up for Bateman and the Ravens is the Week 12 Monday Night Football showdown with the Chargers.