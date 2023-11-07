Bateman caught three of five targets for 28 yards against the Seahawks.

Baltimore was not explosive through the air Sunday with just 217 combined passing yards between Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley. Aside from Mark Andrews, no Baltimore pass-catcher had significant production. Bateman logged 56 percent of the snaps on offense, a slight dip from Week 8 in Arizona, though it's worth noting that the Ravens emptied the bench late in the game. Bateman's five targets marked a new season-high, so even with the meager production Sunday, he does seem to be carving out a larger role as the season progresses. Baltimore hosts Cleveland in Week 10.