Bateman had one catch for eight yards on two targets Sunday against the Rams.

Lamar Jackson's absence continued to be a massive limiting factor on the Baltimore passing game Sunday. However, Bateman's involvement waned a bit Sunday as he played just 56 percent of the snaps, a season-low. His cold stretch precedes Jackson's absence, too. His best game thus far was five catches for 63 yards and a score against the Lions in Week 3. Outside of that game, Bateman has six catches for 57 yards on the year. The Ravens are on a bye in Week 7, and the hope is that the impending Jackson return will revitalize the floundering Baltimore offense.