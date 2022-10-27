Bateman (foot) is hopeful that he'll be able to play Thursday night against the Buccaneers, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Though listed as a full participant on Wednesday's injury report, the Ravens listed Bateman as questionable for the contest. Official confirmation of the wideout's Week 8 status will arrive once the team's inactives are posted ahead of Thursday's 8:15 ET kickoff, but if available, Bateman would be in line to continue to start alongside fellow WR Devin Duvernay.