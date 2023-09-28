Bateman (hamstring) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Bateman hasn't taken part in either of the Ravens' first two Week 4 practices and will now have one more opportunity to fit in some on-field work prior to Sunday's game in Cleveland. With Odell Beckham (also) also sitting out a fifth consecutive practice, the Ravens' receiving depth could be tested this weekend if both he and Bateman fail to get the green light to play. Beyond No. 1 wideout Zay Flowers, the Ravens have Nelson Agholor and Devin Duvernay as their other healthy receivers on the 53-man roster.