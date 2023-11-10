Bateman (back) was a full practice participant Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Cleveland.

A mid-week addition to the injury report after the back issue rendered him a limited participant Thursday, Bateman took every rep Friday to clear up any concern about his availability for Sunday. While appearing in eight of the Ravens' nine games to date, Bateman has held a consistent yet unexciting role in the team's passing attack. He's drawn between two and five targets in all eight of his outings, catching 17 passes for 180 yards and no touchdowns.