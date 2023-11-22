Bateman left Wednesday's practice early due to a foot injury, but coach John Harbaugh said the wide receiver "should be fine" for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, Bateman went down running a route early in practice with an injury to the same foot he had surgically repaired prior to the season. While the Ravens were initially concerned over the injury, they seem to believe the wide receiver should be available moving forward, but his availability in practice over the remainder of the week will be worth monitoring.