Bateman signed his four-year rookie contract with the Ravens on Wednesday.
Bateman's four-year, $12.6 million rookie deal includes a $6.5 million signing bonus. Having selected Bateman in the first round of April's draft, at No. 27 overall, the Ravens will have to make a decision about his fifth-year option come 2024. In the more immediate future, Bateman's draft capital and skill set should give him a near immediate starting opportunity alongside Marquise Brown and Sammy Watkins. The Minnesota standout's ability to create separation off the line of scrimmage should translate well to the pro level, giving Lamar Jackson some much-needed help in the intermediate passing game. That said, the infamously scarce passing volume of Baltimore's offense may cap Bateman's fantasy upside as a rookie.