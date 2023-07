The Ravens have placed Bateman (foot) on the PUP list to start training camp, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Hensley notes that Bateman, who was reinstated and activated from the reserve/did not report list Sunday, is still dealing with a foot issue that he dealt with last season. While there isn't a timetable for the wideout's return to practice, Hensley suggests that it "wouldn't be surprising if (Bateman) missed the first week or two of camp."