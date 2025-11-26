Bateman (ankle) was a limited participant at practice Tuesday.

Bateman has been officially listed as limited at each of the team's first two practices of the week, although head coach John Harbaugh described him as a full participant Tuesday, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. The wide receiver has missed the team's last two contests while nursing an ankle injury, and his status for Thursday night's matchup with the Bengals is currently uncertain. Bateman will have one more chance to practice in full Friday and leave the ankle injury behind him before Week 13.