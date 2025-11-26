Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Limited at Tuesday's practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bateman (ankle) was a limited participant at practice Tuesday.
Earlier Tuesday, head coach John Harbaugh had labeled Bateman as a full participant, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. Ultimately, Bateman went down with a limited listing on the Ravens' official report, so while he appears to be trending toward playing Thursday against the Bengals, his status will still warrant tracking leading up to game day. The wide receiver has missed the team's last two contests while nursing the ankle injury.
