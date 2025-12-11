Bateman (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Bateman wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, but he's now having his on-field reps capped. The veteran wideout also began Week 14 as a full participant before downgrading to limited action mid-week, and he was then able to suit up versus Pittsburgh without being assigned an injury designation. Barring any setbacks, Bateman should manage to gain clearance for Sunday's matchup against the Bengals in similar fashion.