Bateman (ankle) was limited at practice Thursday.

Bateman worked fully Wednesday, but a limited session a day later makes the wideout's Week 14 status worth tracking for those who roster him in deeper formats. In the 10 games Bateman has played in this season, he's caught more than two passes only once, en route to compiling a 16-194-2 line on 32 targets.

