Bateman (foot) was limited in practice Thursday.
Bateman's Week 7 status is unsettled after missing the last two weeks with his foot sprain, but even two limited practices is a somewhat encouraging development given where he started from. So long as he maintains at least limited participation in Friday's practice he could have a good shot to return to the field against Cleveland on Sunday.
