Bateman (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Per Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan Baltimore, Bateman was spotted with a non-contact jersey Wednesday and was able to fit in some on-field work behind closed doors after not working out with the team during the open portion of the session. Though the wideout is on the injury report for a second straight week on account of the shoulder issue, head coach Jesse Minter said after Wednesday's practice that Bateman "should be fine" for Sunday's game against the Browns, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com.