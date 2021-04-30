The Ravens selected Bateman in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 27th overall.

Bateman (6-foot, 190 pounds) is a bit light and doesn't offer burning athleticism, but he's an above average athlete overall (4.43 40, 36-inch vertical) and otherwise offers a strong skill set out of Minnesota. The Ravens badly lacked wide receiver talent in 2020, as Marquise Brown was overmatched in a WR1 capacity and the likes of Miles Boykin and Willie Snead mostly went nowhere. Now Lamar Jackson has an advanced technician in Bateman to throw to underneath and in the intermediate, while Brown and free agent pickup Sammy Watkins should give the safeties something to think about over the top. It's not the ideal landing spot for Bateman's fantasy prospects since the target volume might be lacking in Baltimore's run-heavy offense, but he should be a distinctly positive presence in real football terms.