Bateman (foot) is listed as active for Thursday night's game against the Buccaneers.
Bateman, who was a non-participant in Tuesday's practice before being listed as a full participant Wednesday, approached the contest listed as questionable, but he'll be available Thursday and is in line to see his share of Week 8 targets from QB Lamar Jackson alongside fellow WR Devin Duvernay. In his return to action from a two-game absence in this past Sunday's 23-20 win over the Browns, Bateman started and was on the field for 36 of a possible 64 snaps en route to catching four of his team-high five targets for 42 yards.
More News
-
Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Hopeful to play Thursday•
-
Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Questionable, despite full practice•
-
Ravens' Rashod Bateman: DNP due to foot injury•
-
Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Not spotted at practice Tuesday•
-
Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Four catches in win•