Bateman (illness) practiced fully Thursday.

Bateman missed Wednesday's session, but his return to an uncapped practice a day later sets the stage for the wideout to be available for Sunday's game against the Rams. In the Ravens' 20-10 win over the Chargers in Week 12, Bateman caught two of his five targets for 21 yards, continuing a modest rate of production that's yielded him a 22-236-1 receiving line through 11 games this season.