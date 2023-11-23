Bateman (foot) was listed as a full participant in practice Thursday.

Bateman downplayed the foot issue that limited him in practice Wednesday and his return to a full session a day later sets the stage for him to be available Sunday night against the Chargers. Bateman's production thus far has been modest, but there could be some extra targets up for grabs this weekend, with star tight end Mark Andrews out with an ankle injury and top wide receiver Zay Flowers having missed practice Thursday with a hip issue.