With teammate Zay Flowers (hamstring) listed as doubtful, Bateman has a big opportunity Sunday against the Saints, ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley reports.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson told reporters that Bateman, "is actually going to get a lot more targets, I believe." The Ravens may not have any other choice after losing Flowers and Ja'Kobi Lane (IR - wrist) to injuries during a Week 1 win over Indianapolis. Bateman played 80 percent of Baltimore's snaps in the contest, including 85 percent before halftime when Flowers and Lane were still in the game. He'll likely handle another lofty snap share this Wednesday, and his target rate may rise with Flowers' usual snaps/routes being split between lesser players like Devontez Walker, LaJohntay Wester and Chris Moore.