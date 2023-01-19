Coach John Harbaugh indicated Thursday that Bateman (foot) should be able to run at full speed "really soon," Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Bateman, who is bouncing back from surgery to address a Lisfranc foot injury, last saw game action in Week 8 of the 2022 regular season, but it sounds like the 2021 first-rounder will be ready to go once the Ravens next take the field. Prior to being placed on IR, Bateman caught 15 of his 28 targets for 285 yards and two TDs in six games. Provided he avoids any setbacks ahead of the 2023 campaign, the 6-foot-1, 197-pounder should reclaim his starting slot in what figures to be a retooled Baltimore wideout corps.