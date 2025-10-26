Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Manages one long gain in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bateman caught two of four targets for 51 yards in Sunday's 30-16 win over the Bears.
The fifth-year wideout once again didn't see much target volume, but Bateman managed to make an impact with a 36-yard reception in the third quarter that helped set up a field goal. He's seen more than four targets only once in seven games this season, no matter whether Lamar Jackson (hamstring), Tyler Huntley or Cooper Rush has been under center, leaving Bateman with a 13-171-1 line on 26 targets on the season. Even if Jackson is able to return in Week 9 against the Dolphins, Bateman may not be able to benefit much.
