Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Bateman sustained an ankle sprain during Sunday's win over the Vikings, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Bateman's injury forced him to don a walking boot after Sunday's win, but Harbaugh said he expects the veteran wideout "to be OK." Harbaugh declined to specify whether Bateman is expected to miss any time, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports, so his practice activity in Week 11 will be telling. In the event that Bateman isn't able to suit up on the road against Cleveland on Sunday, Nov. 11, wideouts DeAndre Hopkins and Tylan Wallace, as well as No. 2 tight end Isaiah Likely, could benefit from increased target opportunities.