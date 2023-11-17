Bateman brought in one of two targets for a 10-yard touchdown in the Ravens' 34-20 win over the Bengals on Thursday night.

Bateman extended the Ravens' lead to 21-10 with his late second-quarter grab. The speedy third-year wideout has yet to top three receptions in any game this season, and his score Thursday was his first since Week 2 of the 2022 campaign. Bateman has show very little fantasy upside thus far this season, but the likely season-ending ankle injury sustained by Mark Andrews could certainly lead to at least a slight bump in targets for Bateman moving forward.