Bateman caught all three of his targets for 18 yards in Sunday's win over the Bengals.

Bateman's role increased in terms of playing time Sunday as his snap count increased from 22 to 42, but that did not lead to an uptick in targets. He caught all three of his targets in the opener for 35 yards and his per-target efficiency this week dropped from 11.7 YPT to 6.0. Odell Beckham aggravated an ankle issue against the Bengals and it was Nelson Agholor who stepped up with five catches for 63 yards and a touchdown. Bateman remains third on the team in snaps among receivers (64) but he is not consistently drawing targets just yet. The former first-rounder was impressive in 2022 (10.2 YPT, two touchdowns on 28 targets) before an injury cut his season short, so it's still too early to jump ship on Bateman being an impact player this year. He'll have an opportunity to break out in Week 3 when Baltimore hosts Indianapolis.