Bateman caught two of three targets for 15 yards Sunday against the Titans.

Bateman played roughly 50 percent of Baltimore's offensive snaps and yet he drew just 10 percent of Baltimore's targets as he continues to have a minor role in the passing game. He has not eclipsed more than 30 yards in any game since the opener and his one target that did not result in a catch ultimately resulted in an interception on an apparent miscommunication. Bateman and the Ravens return home to face the Lions in Week 7, and though Bateman continues to play a decent chunk of snaps, there aren't signs pointing to his receiving production having a massive uptick going forward.