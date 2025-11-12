Bateman (ankle) is not participating in the early portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Bateman is managing an ankle sprain sustained during Baltimore's win over the Vikings in Week 10, and he now has just two opportunities left to get back on the practice field ahead of Sunday's divisional road matchup against Cleveland. Meanwhile, star quarterback Lamar Jackson (undisclosed) is also absent from Wednesday's practice, meaning the health of the Ravens' offense overall could be in flux for Week 11.