Bateman (foot) isn't practicing Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Bateman had a rough Week 4, dropping three passes and finishing with only 17 yards before exiting with a foot injury in the fourth quarter of a 23-20 loss to the Bills. Coach John Harbaugh called Bateman day-to-day on Monday, but even if it's not a long-term issue there's the possibility of the wideout missing time. The Ravens don't have much behind him, with Devin Duvernay and Demarcus Robinson getting most of the WR snaps that haven't gone to Bateman.