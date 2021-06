Bateman did not take part in practice Tuesday due to a stomach illness, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Bateman doesn't seem likely to miss a ton of time because of the bug, but he was unable to make the final mandatory minicamp session Wednesday because of it. The rookie will likely try to get in as much offseason work as possible to get acclimated to football's top level and it seems likely he'll get back at it in training camp next month.