Bateman (foot) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
With Bateman having now missed both of the Ravens' first two Week 5 practices, his status is firmly in question for Sunday's game against the Bengals. If Bateman isn't a full participant in Friday's practice session, he'll most likely carry a designation into the weekend, if the Ravens don't rule him out in advance. Devin Duvernay is the only other Ravens wideout that has drawn at least five targets in a game this season, so a potential Bateman absence in Week 5 could result in more field time for No. 2 tight end Isaiah Likely, who has played between 30 and 45 percent of the snaps through the first four games while occasionally sharing the field with top target Mark Andrews.