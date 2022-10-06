Bateman (foot) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

With Bateman having now missed both of the Ravens' first two Week 5 practices, his status is firmly in question for Sunday's game against the Bengals. If Bateman isn't a full participant in Friday's practice session, he'll most likely carry a designation into the weekend, if the Ravens don't rule him out in advance. Devin Duvernay is the only other Ravens wideout that has drawn at least five targets in a game this season, so a potential Bateman absence in Week 5 could result in more field time for No. 2 tight end Isaiah Likely, who has played between 30 and 45 percent of the snaps through the first four games while occasionally sharing the field with top target Mark Andrews.

More News