Bateman finished without any receptions and logged just one target in Thursday's 32-14 loss to Cincinnati.

Bateman at least played 73 percent of snaps on offense, returning to his usual workload after missing the previous two games with an ankle injury. He's now at just 6.1 yards per target on the season, down from a career-high 10.5 YPT last year (with nine TDs on 72 targets). Bateman has taken a big step back along with the rest of Baltimore's offense, but there's no hint yet of losing the No. 2 WR job when healthy. Next up is a Week 14 home game against Pittsburgh.