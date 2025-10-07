Bateman had no receptions on three targets Sunday against the Texans.

The Ravens were without Lamar Jackson on Sunday, and the offense struggled mightily. Bateman was not immune to those struggles as he was held without a catch on just three targets. Through five games, Bateman's production has lagged. He has 10 catches for 112 yards and a touchdown on 20 targets. He has one game with more than 3.0 fantasy points. Bateman has an 11.8 ADoT figure and draws a target on 20 percent of his routes. Still, it's not coming together thus far for the fifth-year wideout. If Jackson is out again Sunday against the Rams, it's difficult to envision Bateman breaking out of his slump.