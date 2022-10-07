Bateman (foot) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bengals.
During the Ravens' Week 4 loss to the Bills, Bateman remained on the sideline for a good portion of the second half due to a foot injury, and after failing to practice in any capacity Wednesday through Friday, he'll miss his first game since Week 5 of last season. With the second-year pro unavailable Sunday, Baltimore will turn to Devin Duvernay, Demarcus Robinson, Tylan Wallace and James Proche at wide receiver, while tight end Mark Andrews likely can expect to have even more targets come his way. Meanwhile, Bateman's next chance to play will arrive Sunday, Oct. 16 at the Giants.