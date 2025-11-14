Bateman (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Cleveland.

Bateman emerged from this past Sunday's game with an ankle sprain that resulted in him wearing a walking boot afterward. He then didn't practice Wednesday through Friday before the Ravens made a ruling on his status for Week 11. Zay Flowers will lead Baltimore's group of wide receivers Sunday, while DeAndre Hopkins, Tylan Wallace, Devontez Walker and LaJohntay Wester are the other options at the position on the active roster. Bateman's next chance for game action is Sunday, Nov. 23 against the Jets.