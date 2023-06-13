Bateman (foot) will be held out of June minicamp after getting a cortisone shot, but coach John Harbaugh still expects the wideout to be ready for training camp.

Bateman resumed running in April and managed some level of participation during OTAs in May, with Harbaugh using the phrases "right on schedule" and "chomping at the bit" to describe the wideout's progress. Bateman is about seven months removed from surgery on a Lisfranc injury, and it's unclear if the cortisone shot indicates a minor setback or is simply part of the rehab plan to get him back on the field by Week 1.