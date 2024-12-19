Bateman (foot) wasn't spotted participating in practice Thursday, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports.
After practicing fully Tuesday, Bateman was listed as limited Wednesday, so his absence from Thursday's session is notable. Added context with regard to his status for Saturday's game against the Steelers is set to arrive later Thursday when the Ravens' Week 16 injury report is posted.
More News
-
Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Added to injury report•
-
Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Two TD grabs in win•
-
Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Good to go after bye week•
-
Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Practicing after bye•
-
Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Injury not considered long term•
-
Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Out due to knee injury•