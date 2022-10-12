Bateman (foot) isn't practicing Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that he hoped to have Bateman back this Sunday against the Giants, but it isn't a great sign that the wideout still hasn't practiced since injuring his foot in a Week 4 loss to Buffalo. The Ravens relied on TE Mark Andrews and WR Devin Duvernay with Bateman out of the lineup for a 19-17 win over Cincinnati in Week 5, while WRs Demarcus Robinson, Tylan Wallace and James Proche all played more snaps than usual but didn't see many targets. Bateman has two more chances to practice before Sunday's road game against the Giants.