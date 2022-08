Bateman isn't in line to play in Saturday's preseason finale against the Commanders, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

The same applies to fellow WRs Devin Duvernay, James Proche, (undisclosed) and Tylan Wallace, with the Ravens' coaching staff using the team's exhibition finale to evaluate depth options ahead of roster cut-downs. Bateman's next game action will occur in Week 1 against the Jets, with the 2021 first-rounder poised to work as Baltimore's top wideout this coming season.