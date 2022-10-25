Bateman wasn't spotted during the portion of Tuesday's practice open to the media, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reprots.

The specifics of Bateman's absence are not yet clear, but it's certainly a concerning development with the Ravens on a short week. The wideout returned to action in Week 7 following a two-game absence due to a foot injury and caught four of five targets for 42 yards -- all team highs. The extent of the situation should become clearer when Baltimore releases its official injury report.