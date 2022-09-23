Bateman (undisclosed) wasn't spotted during the media-access portion of Friday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Bateman practiced fully Wednesday and Thursday, so his initial absence from the session makes his status worth tracking ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots. Added clarity on that front should arrive no later than the release of the Ravens' final Week 3 injury report later Friday.
